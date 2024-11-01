Historical museum in Mission prepares for Dia De Los Muertos event

The city of Mission is inviting the community to their annual Dia De Los Muertos festival on Saturday at the historical museum.

Dia De Los Muertos is sometimes seen as a somber day to remember those who have passed on, but organizers want it to also be seen as a celebration of life.

November 2 is known as the Day the Spirits of those who have passed on and get to reunite with their loved ones.

This is thanks to the ofrendas lined with candles that their family members make.

There will also be a large display of pictures, foods and calaveras as part of the community ofrenda exhibit.

There will be vendors and live music along Doherty Avenue in downtown Mission.

"Plenty of food and market vendors. A lot of live performances, mariachi, folkloricos, live music; it's a very vibrant, fun event for the community," city of Mission Director of Communication Kenia Gomez said.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will take place at the historical museum on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.