Historical museum in Mission prepares for Dia De Los Muertos event

6 hours 59 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2024 Nov 1, 2024 November 01, 2024 2:16 PM November 01, 2024 in News - Local

The city of Mission is inviting the community to their annual Dia De Los Muertos festival on Saturday at the historical museum.

Dia De Los Muertos is sometimes seen as a somber day to remember those who have passed on, but organizers want it to also be seen as a celebration of life.

November 2 is known as the Day the Spirits of those who have passed on and get to reunite with their loved ones.

This is thanks to the ofrendas lined with candles that their family members make.

There will also be a large display of pictures, foods and calaveras as part of the community ofrenda exhibit.

There will be vendors and live music along Doherty Avenue in downtown Mission.

"Plenty of food and market vendors. A lot of live performances, mariachi, folkloricos, live music; it's a very vibrant, fun event for the community," city of Mission Director of Communication Kenia Gomez said.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will take place at the historical museum on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

