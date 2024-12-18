Holiday parade held for patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital
Patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg got an early Christmas present.
On Tuesday, the McAllen Holiday Parade presented an electronic parade through the hospital campus.
It’s a smaller version of the McAllen parade that children got to enjoy without leaving the hospital.
The hospital opened this year. While this was the first parade of its kind for the hospital, it won’t be the last.
“We look forward to so many more opportunities like this in years to come,” McAllen City Manager Isaac Tawill said.
