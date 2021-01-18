Homes evacuated as firefighters battle fire in Weslaco

Multiple homes have been evacuated in Weslaco as firefighters continue to battle a grass and brush fire, city spokesperson Cristina Garcia confirmed Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in Las Brisas subdivision near Mac Drive at about 2:45 p.m.

Garcia says heavy gusts have caused firefighters to close the roads and evacuate 15 homes in the area.

One home has been affected by the fire, Garcia said.

No injuries have been reported.

Nearby agencies are assisting as the Weslaco Fire Department continues to investigate.