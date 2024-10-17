Honor guard created to help pay respect to fallen Valley law enforcement officers

Part of fallen San Benito Lt. Milton Resendez's legacy is a RGV Regional Honor Guard.

When Resendez died, the San Benito Police Department didn't have an honor guard on their force. Other law enforcement agencies realized many smaller departments didn't, and so they decided to join forces to create one.

"Paying respects to fallen officers, it drives that pride to provide the proper services," RGV Regional Honor Guard Commander JP Rodriguez said.

The new regional honor guard will represent agencies across the Rio Grande Valley. Their first presentation at a recent funeral for deputy constable Ruben Garcia.