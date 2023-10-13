Houston-based attorney investigating Pecos gas plant explosion

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story referred to the location of the explosion as a "refinery." On Tuesday, Oct. 10, The Pecos Fire Department clarified that the explosion happened in a gas plant.

A Houston-based attorney with ties to the Rio Grande Valley is now leading an investigation into a gas plant explosion in West Texas that killed two men from Starr County.

The explosion happened Saturday morning at Axis Transport in Pecos.

Angel Alaffa and Reynaldo Garcia died as a result; both men are from Rio Grande City. The Pecos Police Department said six other workers were at the scene but were not hurt.

In a Tuesday news release, attorney Jesus Garcia Jr. announced he's opening up the investigation.

Garcia is the founding partner of the Premier Law Firm and is a "record-setting trial lawyer specializing in cases involving catastrophic injuries and wrongful deaths while on the job," according to an email sent by the law firm.

Garcia Jr. said his firm regularly investigates accidents in the oil and gas industry.

“This happens way too often, way too regularly,” Garcia Jr. said. “These companies will be under a time crunch to get the project done because there's another project coming right behind it, so they start cutting corners… That's one of the patterns that we see at least in cases that we're hired on and that we handle, is they start cutting corners because there's a time crunch."

The investigation is not being done on behalf of the victims' families, Garcia added.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also said they’re investigating the incident.

