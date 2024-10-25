Houston family grieving after son drowns near Boca Chica Beach

A Houston family is grieving a loved one who died after he was swept out by a rip current Sunday at Boca Chica Beach.

The body of 35-year-old Kevin Edward Escobar was recovered the following day, not far from where he was last seen.

Ninette Caicedo said she’s struggling to come to terms with the loss of her brother.

“My brother is a strong man. I still can't, I can't believe this. He’s a strong man,” Caicedo said. “He was always excited, he loved life, he loved traveling. He was just a sweet guy.”

Caicedo and her mother — Roxana Romina — are leaning on each other for support.

Escobar moved to the Rio Grande Valley to work at SpaceX. Both women said Escobar had been on the job for only three weeks when he died.

Escobar’s family said SpaceX was a dream job for him.

“My big son told me that Kevin is just too much excited, too much excited about the job, he's so happy,” Romina said.

The women said Escobar was a good swimmer who was also trained to rescue people as a scuba diver.

“[He] loved fishing, he loved water. He was always in the water,” Caicedo said.

While Escobar’s family waits for his body to return to Houston, they continue to grieve, and share memories of a son they say will always be remembered as a fighter and a hardworking man who was loved by many.

“We just want him to arrive soon because family and friends are waiting here to see him,” Romina said. “He had a lot of people who loved him."

Escobar's family set up a GoFundMe for expenses to bring him back home to Houston. You can donate to it here.

