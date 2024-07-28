Houston family reunited with dog found in Edinburg one year after going missing

Tail wags, kisses and a long awaited hug for a Houston-area woman who was reunited with her long-lost dog.

Bianca Joseph's dog went missing in the Houston area last year. But she received a call that her dog, Boe, was found in Edinburg.

"When I get calls back-to-back like that, I always think it's family if I don't know the number. So I went ahead and answered, that's when they told me they had Boe," Joseph said.

It was a shock to her because Boe went missing in the Houston area when a friend was watching him.

"You know my friend, she had an accident, and she said she let someone else keep Boe. Then as far as we knew, they still had him," Joseph said.

But Boe made the trip down south over 300 miles, where he was eventually spotted on the 900 block of East Kuhn Street.

He was found by Animal Control Officer Cesar Orellana.

"He was very friendly, a very nice timid dog, you know it was easy to just pick him up," Orellana said. "That's where we scanned him and tried to find his rightful owner."

Once Edinburg ACO's confirmed Boe had a family through the use of a microchip, they got to work on reuniting them.

Joseph said her family can't wait to see Boe back home and in good health.