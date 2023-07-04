Houston Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have resigned forward Darius Days and guard Trevor Hudgins to two-way contracts.

Days (6-8, 240) was claimed off waivers by Houston from Miami prior to the start of last season and was converted to a two-way contract. He spent most of 2022-23 assigned to the Rockets G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, and earned All-NBA G League Second Team honors. In 29 regular season games for the Vipers, Days averaged 24.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.0 3-pointers made.