HOV: Behind the scenes at Food Bank RGV

Behind the scenes at Food Bank RGV

PHARR — It takes a team of 70 compassionate people to make sure everyone who gets in line at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley during distribution day leaves with the goods they need before they have to close their doors.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, Food Bank RGV in Pharr gets ready at least an hour before 9 a.m. Workers head in, get their temperatures checked and put on their masks before they begin handing food.

The food in bags given includes items such as fresh fruits, vegetables and milk. The demand is high.

Cars were lined up two hours before the food bank was set to open.

Anyone interested in donation to Food Bank RGV can visit their website.

