HOV: Food Bank RGV provides to other local agencies and pantries

PORT ISABEL — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley does more than provide meals for families, it supports agencies and pantries in the area as well.

On a typical distribution day, 75 to 100 boxes of food items are given out, but since the pandemic, its nearly doubled due to the pandemic.

In Port Isabel, hundreds from surrounding area are depending on St. Stephen’s Food Pantry to survive right now. The pantry is one of the many in the Valley the Food Bank RGV assists.

The need for food is across the Valley. Anyone interested in helping the food bank can donate here.

