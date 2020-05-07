HOV: Food Bank RGV recipient grateful for aid, plans to pay it forward

Many businesses in the Rio Grande Valley were forced to shut down due to emergency orders.

Vanessa Gonzalez, owner of Temple Fit Crosstraining in Pharr, found the courage to want to make a difference in someone’s life. After overcoming her own hardships during the pandemic, it’s made her grateful.

The business owner saw firsthand the extent of the problem when, for the first time, got in line at Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. She saw just how many families are in need.

“We’re feeling the stress because of the pandemic. I realize now more than ever that there’s families feeling this every single day and that’s heartbreaking,” said Gonzalez.

Anyone interested in donation to Food Bank RGV, can visit here.

Watch the video above for the full story.