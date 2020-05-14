HOV: McAllen restaurant offers meals at Food Bank RGV distribution line

On Thursday, a local restaurant teamed up with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

Fork to Fit handed out 500 meals to Valley residents in need of food. Alex Velasco, the co-owner, says portions are essential, which is what the restaurant focuses on.

Stuart Haniff, CEO at Food Bank RGV, says nutrition is a major part of the food they give out.

Anyone interested in donation to Food Bank RGV, can visit here.

Watch the video above for the full story.