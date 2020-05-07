HOV: Winter Texan volunteers at Food Bank RGV

PHARR — A demand for services is at an all time high at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. As many struggle to put food on the table, visitors from out-of-state are lending a helping hand.

Melinda and Al Kimmel are proud of being from Oklahoma, but they love the Rio Grande Valley. They've been traveling to the area for 14 years and every Tuesday morning, they go from being Winter Texans to food bank volunteers.

Their reason for volunteering: the obvious need.

"If they drive by here and they see the line of cars waiting to get food, they'll know the need is really there. With children out of school and people out of work. The need is great," says Melinda Kimmel.

Anyone interested in donation to Food Bank RGV, can visit here.

Watch the video for the full story.