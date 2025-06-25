I-2 eastbound lanes reopen in Mercedes following diesel spill

Photo courtesy of TXDOT.

Eastbound lanes were closed for about an hour on Wednesday due to a diesel spill, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Pedraza.

Pedraza said the spill occurred near Mile 1 East, and traffic was diverted to the Frontage Road at exit 164.

Crews were able to clean up the spill and the main lanes have since reopened.