ICE deports homicide suspect to Honduras

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported a homicide suspect to Honduras on Friday — nearly a year after he illegally crossed the border near Roma.

Walter Audelio Matute-Dominguez illegally crossed the border near Roma on Feb. 16, 2019, according to a statement released by ICE.

A federal immigration judge issued a final order of removal on June 24, 2019. Matute-Dominguez appealed, which kept him in custody until Dec. 12.

The ICE Air Operations deported him Friday. Honduran authorities arrested him upon arrival.

“ICE will continue to focus our resources on violent criminals and other high-priority aliens who pose the greatest threat to our communities,” said Daniel Bible, the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations field office director for San Antonio. “This removal shows that we will not allow criminals to use the United States as a haven to avoid criminal prosecution in their home country.”