Illegal dump site in Mercedes causing concern for nearby residents

A bad situation is getting worse every day in one Mercedes neighborhood.

Neighbors say an order coming from an illegal dumping site at the end of E Street in Mercedes grows stronger with each passing day as people continue to throw their trash there.

Mercedes resident Jennifer Rocha says the illegal dumpsite is more than just an eyesore; it's affecting the neighbor's way of life.

"It's not a dumpster," Rocha said. "We do have our homes. We like to be outside, and you know, people shouldn't throw their stuff out there."

Filled with dead animals, beer bottles, and other random trash, Rocha says the dumpsite is causing some people in the neighborhood to consider moving.

