In Reynosa, restaurants adapt to coronavirus pandemic with apps, delivery and online ordering

By: Santiago Caicedo

Concerned about the spread of COVID-19, the state of Tamaulipas may shut down non-essential businesses again.

If that happens, many restaurants in Reynosa will be ready — with delivery service, curbside pickup and online ordering.

For the past month, they've been operating at reduced capacity.

The national restaurant association worked with local business owners, hosting online seminars on how to diversify services and improve cleanliness.

