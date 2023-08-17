Incoming industrial park expected to create hundreds of new jobs in Roma

Starr County officials broke ground on Wednesday on a new industrial park that could bring hundreds of jobs to the Roma area.

The industrial park will sit on 300 acres of land that will be used to attract companies to the area.

Though they haven’t built anything yet, officials said they already have one confirmed tenant.

“The CBP secondary examination station is the anchor for the park,” Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar said. “Commercial trucks that cross through the port of entry there are going to drive the truck all the way to the industrial park and have the opportunity to get their truck inspected."

Escobar added that as more companies move in, more workers will be needed, which could benefit local restaurants.

Watch the video above for the full story.