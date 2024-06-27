Injunction sought in class action lawsuit against Milwhite Inc.

A hearing was held on Wednesday after an injunction was filed in the class action lawsuit against a grinding mill in Brownsville.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Nov. 2023 on behalf of 11 people who live near Milwhite Inc.

The lawsuit claims the mill is polluting the area, affecting those who live nearby.

“What the injunction was seeking is that Milwhite would be prohibited from continuing to pollute the air with the dust that is causing all the problems to the neighborhood,” John Martinez, an attorney for the plaintiffs said. “As a temporary injunction, it would only be until the case was resolved, but it would give the residents some relief immediately.”

A judge did not issue a decision, but one could come by July 9.

The city of Brownsville and the state have also filed lawsuits against Milwhite Inc. that seek to stop operations.