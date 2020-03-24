Investigation reveals La Feria supermarket overcharged on hand sanitizer

LA FERIA – A La Feria supermarket has two days to adjust some prices on products it sells.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office says it received complaints of price gouging at El Centro Foods.

Investigators found the store selling a hand sanitizer at a more than 50% markup price. Store owners could face prosecution.

Price gouging should be reported to local district attorneys’ office.