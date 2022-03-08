x

Investigation underway after security breach detected at Brownsville Public Utilities Board

Tuesday, March 08 2022

A spokesperson with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board confirmed an investigation is underway after a cybersecurity breach was detected at the utility company.

The investigation is in its early stages and there is currently no known impact on customers.

“We're currently working on investigating to find out what the scope and impact of the incident is," Brownsville PUB PR Manager Ryan Greenfield said. “As we find out things that need to be done for our customers, we're going to make sure to notify them."

Brownsville PUB said they’re working with cybersecurity professionals to remove any and all infections from the systems. 

