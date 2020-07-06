Investigators identify man who died in Starr County shooting

A man died Saturday after shooting in Starr County.

The man who died was identified as Antonio Aguilera, 41, according to information provided by Major Carlos Delgado.

Maximiliano Gazca, 21, of Rio Grande City was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Starr County Sheriff's Office jail records.

Justice of the Peace Raul Vidal set bond Monday at $1 million on the murder charge and $50,000 on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to Major Carlos Delgado, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. on Saturday near Garciasville.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Correction: This story has been edited to display the correct location where the shooting took place.