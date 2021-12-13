x

IRS Grants 1-Day Extension due to Office Closures for National Day of Mourning

WESLACO – The IRS is granting an extra day to anyone who needs to file a tax return by Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Because this day is proclaimed as a mark of respect for President George H.W. Bush, the IRS will be closed.

That means the new deadline is Dec. 6; this includes payments required to be made through the Treasury Department’s electronic federal tax payment system.

