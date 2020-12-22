Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant or breastfeeding mothers? Experts say it depends.

Many pregnant women are wondering if the the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to use while breastfeeding.

As of right now, there are no long term studies for pregnant or lactating women.

Dr. Efraim Vela, a DHR Physician said there is no proof that it is 100% safe.

"What we now know is that it appears to be a safe vaccine for women who are pregnant and women who are lactating." Vela said.

According to American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Hispanics and African Americans are at a higher risk of getting the virus and they are encouraging new mothers to talk to their doctors — especially if COVID-19 cases are increasing in the area.

Watch the video for the full story.