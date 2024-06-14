Isla Blanca Park braces for crowds ahead of fourth Starship launch

The fourth Starship launch from SpaceX’s Boca Chica location is set for Thursday, June 6.

The planned launch is causing changes to the hours at Isla Blanca Park.

Visitors were asked to leave the park Wednesday at 8 p.m. Isla Blanca Park will reopen Thursday at 3 a.m., meaning if you want to see the launch, you’ll need to line up beforehand.

The Cameron County parks director says during the last launch in March, nearly 2,500 people drove into Isla Blanca, bringing in more than $2,300 to the county through entrance fees.

The boat ramp facility at Isa Blanca Park will be closed until the all clear is given.

The two-hour launch window opens Thursday at 7 a.m.

The fourth Starship flight test aims to execute a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieve a controlled entry of Starship, according to a news release.

Channel 5 News’ Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith and Sergio Puente will lead our overall coverage of the launch.

The launch will be broadcast on air and will be livestreamed online and on the KRGV Facebook page.