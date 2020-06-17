Island Cinema set to reopen on Friday

In March, Island Cinema in South Padre Island closed its doors due to the pandemic. Since then, Courtney Hayden, the owner, has been preparing to reopen.

The day to have movie goers and island visitors return will be on Friday.

Hayden and her staff posted fun reminders to put people at ease throughout the building to remind them about social distancing. Tape is also place over the seats to help people keep their distance.

Taking the time to update, paint, prepare and deep clean the building was a team effort.

Watch the video above for the full story.