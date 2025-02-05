Judge may dismiss charges against Starr County headstone maker accused of theft
A judge is considering dismissing charges for the Starr County man accused of not delivering headstones to people who paid for them.
Noie Hesbrook made a court appearance on Wednesday. He's accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from more than 100 people.
RELATED STORY: Bond lowered for Starr County headstone maker charged with theft
In court, Hesbrook's attorney argued that because the clients signed contracts, he shouldn't face charges.
Prosecutors said in the past some clients stopped payments when they could no longer get in contact with Hesbrook.
If the judge grants the dismissal, Hesbrook could still face civil penalties, but no jail time.
More News
News Video
-
Annual run/walk event in Mission to help raise awareness on Multiple Sclerosis
-
Harlingen police report rise in retail thefts
-
Judge may dismiss charges against Starr County headstone maker accused of theft
-
Federal funding to go towards water upgrades in Brownsville
-
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district
-
Girls basketball regular season ends as teams prepare for UIL playoffs
-
First-look at UTRGV's football schedule for the 2025 season
-
Palmview Lady Lobos secure back-to-back district titles
-
Vipers get revenge with win against Cleveland Charge