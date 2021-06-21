June 21, 2021: Excessive heat warning for Starr, southern Hidalgo counties

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Starr and southern Hidalgo counties on Monday.

The heat index could be around 110 to 122 degrees this afternoon.

Local first responders recommend wearing loose and light color clothing, applying cooling packs on your wrists, and avoiding the sun between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Experts say the critical factor is to avoid the heat, if possible; if not, health professionals recommend taking frequent breaks to stay hydrated.

