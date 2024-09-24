Jury seated in ‘El Gallito’ murder trial
The trial for a man accused of killing his uncle — a Harlingen attorney — is set to begin on Tuesday.
A jury was seated on Monday for the murder trial of Salomon Campos Jr.
Campos is charged in the death of Ernesto “El Gallito” Hernandez.
Hernandez went missing in 2017, and his remains were found in 2020 in La Feria on property authorities said was owned by Campos.
According to previous reports, Hernandez filed protective orders against five family members before he went missing.
