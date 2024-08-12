Jury selected for murder trial of 13-year-old boy in Willacy County

A murder trail against a man accused in the death of a 13-year-old will begin on Tuesday; a jury was selected on Monday.

Ruben Gonzalez is charged with murder and three counts of injury to a child. The charges are related to the death of a 13-year-old boy in January 2021.

RELATED STORY: Trial dates set for trio accused in death of Willacy County teen

According to an indictment, he and two others are accused of abusing the boy, causing his death.

Gonzalez is the first to go to trial. His case is being heard in Cameron County.

The other two accused, Sabrina Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez, are scheduled for trial on Oct. 21.