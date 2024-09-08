x

Juvenile arrested after making threats against Brownsville charter school

5 hours 32 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, September 08 2024 Sep 8, 2024 September 08, 2024 2:16 PM September 08, 2024 in News - Local

A Brownsville juvenile was arrested after police received a report of a threatening message sent in a group chat.

Brownsville police said the message indicated the juvenile intended to bring a gun to Jubilee Pablo Kisel, a charter school.

Police said the statement raised concerns among other juveniles who reported the message. The accused juvenile was quickly identified and apprehended.

