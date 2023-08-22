x

Keep McAllen Beautiful unveils Don't Mess With Texas art mural

By: Dina Herrera

Keep McAllen Beautiful Program Coordinator Chris Lash gives more insight on the art project that allows local artists to paint large pipes all over the city.

Lash also announces an unveiling scheduled for Friday of the Don't Mess With Texas mural. It will happen at 9 a.m. on the corner of Col. Rowe Boulevard and Pecan Boulevard.

