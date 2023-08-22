Keep McAllen Beautiful unveils Don't Mess With Texas art mural
Keep McAllen Beautiful Program Coordinator Chris Lash gives more insight on the art project that allows local artists to paint large pipes all over the city.
Lash also announces an unveiling scheduled for Friday of the Don't Mess With Texas mural. It will happen at 9 a.m. on the corner of Col. Rowe Boulevard and Pecan Boulevard.
More News
News Video
-
Laguna Heights residents express relief after tropical storm misses the area
-
Keep McAllen Beautiful unveils Don't Mess With Texas art mural
-
Edinburg man killed in crash with tractor-trailer
-
City of Mission offering assistance to help residents pay their bills
-
Port Mansfield experiences light rain during tropical storm