KRGV kicks off annual Tim's Coats campaign

KRGV is asking viewers to help us keep our community warm this winter as our annual Tim's Coats campaign kicks off.

Instead of collecting used coats and having them cleaned, we are now asking for a monetary donation to purchase new coats for families across the Rio Grande Valley who are in need.

We will be collecting funds for Tim's Coats starting on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 to Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

The purchased coats will go to The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Both organizations will distribute the coats to those in need free of charge based on criteria set by the organizations.

All donations will be collected by KRGVCares, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Therefore, your donation is 100% tax-deductible.

Tim's Coats is supported by the Law office of Alex Begum, Payne Auto Group, Texas Regional Bank and South Texas Health Systems.

