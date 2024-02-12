La Entrevista: Próximos eventos de South Texas EcoTourism Center
Nos visita Pablo Medrano, departe de South Texas EcoTourism Center, nos comparte los eventos que van a tener pronto.
Tendrán sesiones de aprendizaje llamadas "speaker sessions." La primera será sobre el "RGV pollinator project."
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
