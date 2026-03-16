Cameron County closes beach access areas at South Padre Island

Photo courtesy of Cameron County.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño has ordered the temporary closure of several county beach accesses at South Padre Island.

The closures would be effective Monday until further notice, according to a news release. They include:

- County Beach Access No.4

- County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion

- County Beach Access No. 6

The beaches will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to high tides caused by the cold front that arrived in the Rio Grande Valley early Monday morning and has caused undrivable land conditions, according to the news release.

The county is asking all individuals to be cautious when visiting the beaches and listen to the advice of authorities patrolling the areas. Beachgoers should also be aware of the Flag Advisory System.

County beach access areas on South Padre Island such as Isla Blanca Park will remain open until further notice, according to the news release.