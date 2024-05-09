x

La Entrevista: Presentan Festival de Cine Católico

May 09, 2024
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Gaby Jacoba, directora de Festival de Cine Católico, visita Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre la nueva película a estrenarse este 16 de mayo en las salas de cines Cinemark en el Valle. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

