La Grulla police: Dog being treated as part of animal cruelty investigation
A dog was transported Wednesday transported to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment in connection with an animal cruelty investigation, according to the La Grulla Police Department.
According to a social media post, La Grulla police officers responded to a call of possible animal cruelty, and located “a dog in need of urgent medical attention.”
Photos and videos of the dog released by the La Grulla Police Department appeared to show the dog with a graphic wound to its face.
Police said they are unable to release more details due to the ongoing investigation.
“Rest assured, we are working closely with the appropriate parties to ensure this innocent pup receives the care and justice it deserves,” the department said.
