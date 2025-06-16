La Joya ISD goes door-to-door to help increase enrollment

Officials with the La Joya Independent School District went knocking on doors to help families sign up for Pre-K.

"We are using our social media platforms and all of that, but I think that face-to-face connection makes a different impact," La Joya ISD Early Learning Executive Director Myra Ramos said.

The district says enrollment has steadily dropped over the last decade, especially in Pre-K programs.

"We're wanting to get them into our building, so that we can keep them Pre-K through 12," Ramos said.

The district said they've lost about 7,000 students over the course of a decade. Some families are moving to charter and private schools, others don't know the district offers a Pre-K program.

"Some families are not aware that we start with students as early as three years old," Ramos said. "So that's our purpose, getting them out there letting them know we have these amazing opportunities."

Some of these families started the process, but never finished enrollment.

So for the rest of the week, the district is walking door-to-door, hoping to reach 60 families with three and four-year-old children.

Like Ana Morales, whose daughter will soon start Pre-K.

"I want them to be very academically driven, so that's why I wanted them to start early," Morales said.

Morales says her son is now excelling in school thanks to his time in Pre-K. With all her questions now answered, she is ready to set her kids up for success.

