La Joya ISD offering counseling services following student's death

La Joya Independent School District will be offering counseling services following the death of a student on New Year's Day.

The district released a statement saying the 14-year-old teen girl who died in a two-vehicle crash was a freshman at Juarez-Lincoln High School.

Ashley M. Fuentes Pano was in a Toyota Sequoia when it was struck by a speeding Chevrolet Camaro in Mission. Pano died at the scene and DPS continues to investigate the crash.

"We are sharing this news with a heavy heart, but also knowing that our La Joya ISD family is here to support this family and come together as a community as we always do in our most difficult times," Superintendent Dr. Marcey Sorensen said in the release.

According to the district, Pano's mother and sisters were also in the Sequoia at the time of the accident and all sustained various injuries. Pano's mother only suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

A 17-year-old female passenger, a junior at Juarez-Lincoln High School, recently underwent surgery and is expected to require additional surgery in the future, according to the district.

The district said another female passenger, a 7th grader at Ann Richards Middle School, suffered a broken leg and remains hospitalized.

"We extend our prayers and support to them and wish them a full and speedy recovery," Sorensen said. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ashley's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

District counselors will be made available to provide emotional support and assistance to anyone in need, and information on memorial services will be shared when it becomes available.

Anyone wanting additional information on donating to the family or to receive additional support can contact La Joya ISD Coordinator of Student, Family and Community Services Leonor Garcia at 956-323-2609.