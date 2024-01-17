La Joya opens warming center

The city of La Joya opened a warming center for the public.

The center is located inside the city police department at 701 E Expressway 83, and can fit 10 people.

The city is providing cots, but those planning on using the center must bring their own blankets and snacks.

The city is asking people to call ahead at 956-585-4855, and to bring your ID.

La Joya Police Department spokesman Lt. Manny Casas is urging the public to take advantage of the warming center.

“They can stay here as long as the need is there. There's no hours or anything, we don't wanna put curfews on them or anything like that,” Casas said. “If they have the need to be here, there should be no shame or anything. We're here to help."

The warming center is only available to people who live in La Joya or the Havana area.

A list of other shelters is available online.