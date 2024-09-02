Labor Day weekend tourists boost sales for SPI businesses

Hundreds of people flocked to South Padre Island's shoreline during the Labor Day weekend.

With all the people packing the beaches, business owners say they've seen an increase in the number of people stopping at their establishments this summer compared to last year.

“We are very blessed that we had an almost 7% increase in sales," Grapevine Café General Manager Rafael Asbeuri said, adding that he thinks this year's increase in Labor Day weekend revenue is thanks to his hardworking staff.

Raquel Resendez said she had to double the amount of staff at her restaurant, Chilango Taqueria.

Resendez said her restaurant made about $6,000 in sales from Friday to Monday.

“We are happy that people came, and they liked it, we are happy to serve the Valley,” Resendez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.