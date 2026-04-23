Laguna Vista approves city hall expansion
Laguna Vista is expanding its city hall building.
The building, originally a fire station built in the 1970s, has undergone only one major renovation since its construction, according to city officials.
The latest renovation will expand the council meeting room and municipal court. The city police department, which is in the same building, will also be doubled in size.
"We're a growing town, and we've outgrown the building we're in,” Laguna Vista Mayor Michael Carter said. “This is the most economical way we found to responsibly use taxpayer dollars to give our people more space.”
The project will cost about $165,000, and it's funded through the city's general fund.
Work will begin after the May 2026 election and should take a couple of months to complete.
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