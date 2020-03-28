Laredo confirms 3 more positive coronavirus cases

The city of Laredo announced on Saturday that three people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total to 25.

According to a release sent by the city of Laredo, person 23 is a case of transmission through close contact and remains is stable. Person 24 is a case of community transmission and is hospitalized but in stable condition. Person 25 is another case of community transmission and is also hospitalized but in stable condition.

As of March 28, a total of 192 people have been tested, 79 of those tests have resulted negative, 25 have resulted positive, 88 are pending. Three people have recovered, one has been released from the hospital and six remain in the hospital, according to the release.