Lasara ISD student arrested after loaded handgun found in backpack, Willacy County Sheriff's Office says

A student was arrested Tuesday after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the sheriff's office were dispatched to Lasara I.S.D. in reference to a report of a student in possession of a handgun. Deputies met with the student, identified as Carlos Raul Martinez, at the school principal’s office, where they found a loaded .22 caliber semi-auto handgun in his backpack.

Deputies say the serial number for the handgun had been filed off.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Willacy County jail, where it was revealed the suspect had an active warrant.

Martinez has been charged with unlawfully carrying of a weapon in prohibited places, tampering with identification numbers and possession of controlled substance.