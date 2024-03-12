Law enforcement increased at South Padre Island for Spring Break, upcoming SpaceX launch

Texas Week is officially underway, and it's not only a busy time for businesses at South Padre Island, but law enforcement as well.

While it's expected to be a busy week for park rangers and other officials, come Thursday, they will be handling not just Spring Breakers, but people coming out for the expected SpaceX launch.

Crowds of people continue to fill the beaches and officers are out in full force making sure people are following the rules.

"It's our senior year, so we might as well see everybody is out here also so it's a fun time," Pharr resident Israel Porras said.

Porras is on Spring Break vacation. He spent the day with friends at Cameron County Beach Access Number 5.

On top of having fun, they want to make sure they're not breaking any beach rules.

The crowds are expected to get larger for the SpaceX starship launch. Isla Blanca Park is a prime launching viewing area and park rangers will be out there patrolling.

"The colleges are out, the high schools are out, a lot of family wanting to come down and come bring their children to come watch the launch," Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora said.

Zamora says more officers will be coming in for overtime to help with traffic and crowd control. Extra patrol officers will also be posted at county beach accesses.

The boosted law enforcement patrols will continue through Sunday.

Watch the video above for the full story.