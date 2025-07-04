Law enforcement warns Valley residents against drinking and driving during holiday weekend

Authorities in the Rio Grande Valley are reminding the public to plan ahead if you're drinking.

There were 14 DUI alcohol related crashes in the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District during the July 4th holiday period last year; two of those crashes were deadly.

It is No Refusal in Hidalgo County. That means if you're pulled over and refuse a breathalyzer, a warrant will be taken out either to get you to do a breathalyzer test or get your blood drawn.

Cameron County is a No Refusal county year round.

"Being realistic, I know that it's not going to stop, and that's why we're not going to stop. These are fine folks that are doing their job, and we're going to keep doing our job to save lives out there, but we need the public's help," Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said.

If you are drinking, make sure you have a designated driver or get an Uber or Lyft ride home.