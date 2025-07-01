Lightning damages roof of Harlingen apartment building

The roof of an apartment complex in Harlingen was damaged Tuesday morning after lightning struck it.

The Harlingen Fire Department called the incident a "rare" occurrence.

The people living in the complex on the 700 block of Sonesta Drive are working to repair the roof.

The Harlingen Fire Department said the lighting strike left a hole that is between one and two feet wide.

No one was in the apartment at the time, and fire crews didn’t report a fire at the scene.

Harlingen firefighter Lt. Richard Alvarez says the best thing to do is call 911.

“If you’re in that situation, the best thing to do is exit the residence and to call 911 in case of an emergency so that way we can investigate,” Alvarez said.

The fire department said the remaining areas of the apartment complex were not damaged.