Linn-San Manuel fire department asking for donations for family who lost home in fire

A family in Linn-San Manuel is counting their blessings after they were able to make it out of their burning home, but they lost everything in the fire.

"We got out with our lives, that's all we can be thankful for," homeowner Charles Baney said.

The family is staying at a hotel until they can figure out their next steps.

They said all they have is the clothes they were wearing the night of the fire and homework assignments that were spared.

Baney, 62, remembers the moment he and his 36-year-old son escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs.

"We didn't think this was going to happen, but in a matter of minutes it happened," Baney said.

The fire broke out on April 10 and took nearly an hour to put out.

Fire Captain Mario Vicencio says the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, but says the winds that day played a huge factor in the fire's intensity.

"Right now, we do have major fire watch. Any spark, anybody driving on the highway, a truck driver driving chains, it's going to spark a fire quickly because everything is so dry. The drought is just so bad, everything is there for a major incident," Vicencio said.

Baney says the American Red Cross came out to give them vouchers to stay at a local hotel for about a week.

He hopes to eventually rebuild his home.

The Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department is accepting clothing donations for the Baney's.

Contact Vicencio at 956-252-1022 or Victoria Rodriguez at 956-739-2838 to make donations.