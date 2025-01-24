Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department names bulldozer after late Edinburg fire chief

The Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department has dedicated a new piece of equipment in honor of late Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider.

The ceremony held was held Friday morning.

The bulldozer was named "Eagle 1," which was the late Chief Snider's call sign. It has been officially retired in the city of Edinburg.

"This is a dozer, and it's used for wild land grass fires, and it creates a path for us to fight the fires easier," Edinburg Fire Chief Garza said.

This is the first time Texas A&M Forest Service has officially named a piece of equipment.