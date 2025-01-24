Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department names bulldozer after late Edinburg fire chief
The Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department has dedicated a new piece of equipment in honor of late Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider.
The ceremony held was held Friday morning.
The bulldozer was named "Eagle 1," which was the late Chief Snider's call sign. It has been officially retired in the city of Edinburg.
"This is a dozer, and it's used for wild land grass fires, and it creates a path for us to fight the fires easier," Edinburg Fire Chief Garza said.
This is the first time Texas A&M Forest Service has officially named a piece of equipment.
More News
Sports Video
-
McAllen High soccer star Gabby Gonzalez signs with Texas Southern
-
UTRGV men's basketball leading scorer no longer with team
-
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with...
-
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather