Local business owner shares shipping tips on Cyber Monday

Supply chain issues are causing concerns this Cyber Monday, but a local business owner has shipping tips for anyone worried about whether their packages will arrive on time.

The National Retail Federation predicts an increase of between 11 and 15 percent in online sales this Cyber Monday compared to last year.

The owner of Postnet, a local shipping business in Mission, says there are ways to avoid shipping delays.

“Do the fastest service you can, because there will be delays” said Annette Chavez Alvarado, owner of Postnet. “All I can tell you is be patient; people are working hard, people are trying to get your items to you. It just takes time.”

Alvarado recommends that you don’t procrastinate on items that need to be delivered by Christmas. The same goes if you plan to send items to family members in other parts of the country.

“If you’re shipping items to your family, especially outside of Texas, it’s a good time to do it today,” Alvarado said. “Go UPS Ground, FedEx Ground. The post office is still good, it just takes a little bit longer.”